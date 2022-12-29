Mumbai: 1 held with fake currency worth Rs80 lakh in Powai

Representative Image | Unsplash

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested one person for possession of 16,000 fake currency notes of Rs500 denomination totalling to Rs80 lakh. Police Constable Satish Kamble of Unit 10 of the Crime Branch had received information about a gang dealing in fake Indian currency notes. Acting on it, the police arrested the 31-year-old suspect, Saujanya Bhushan Patil.

After receiving the tip-off, the Unit 10 gathered near Ambedkar Garden in Powai and laid a trap. The suspect arrived at the spot on a motorcycle carrying a red bag. He was intercepted and questioned and found carrying a huge stash of fake currency.

A Crime Branch official said that the suspect is a resident of Palghar and received the fake notes from a few people in Nashik. He said he was asked to deliver the bag to someone in Powai in exchange for a 10% commission. The police said that these notes were printed somewhere in Palghar and their quality was very poor.