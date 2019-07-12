Mumbai: 1 arrested for Wadala railway counter theft

Mumbai: A 25-year-old thief was arrested by the Wadala Government Railway Police for stealing cash from a ticket counter of the Dockyard Road station. The accused, Sunil Rathod, a resident of Cotton Green, allegedly stole the money to buy drugs, said police.

On Sunday morning, when a morning shift clerk open the ticket counter, she found the cash from the counter was missing. According to her statement, the clerk, who was duty the night before, kept Rs3,886 in the drawer, which was missing.In the station’s CCTV footage, an unknown person was seen entering the counter through the window. On the clerk’s statement, the GRP registered a case and launched a probe.

According to GRP, on Tuesday night, GRP men while patrolling saw a person moving suspiciously on the station. His attire was akin to the suspect, captured around the counter. “The person was brought to police station. During the probe, Rathod confessed to the theft; he was arrested,” said an officer.