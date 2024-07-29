Mulund's Fury: Residents Take To Streets To Protest Against Overcrowding And Lack Of Planning

Mumbai: In a massive demonstration, thousands of residents of Mulund East took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) plan to shift Project Affected People (PAP) to their suburb. The residents, frustrated by the project, organized a significant march through the streets, voicing their concerns and anger. The protesters, dressed in caps with slogans like "Dismiss PAP project", "Save Mulund", and "No-PAP - No Dharavi", are vehemently opposing the construction of 7,439 tenements near Kelkar College for all other project affected people across Mumbai.

The protesters, led by advocate Sagar Devre, the convenor of the movement, claim that the project will put immense pressure on the basic facilities in Mulund East, which already faces huge traffic problems. Devre said, "This project will place immense pressure on the basic facilities of Mulund, which are already stretched thin. The project was passed without any exchange of views with the local community or urban planning experts. For the last ten months, residents of Mulund have been protesting against this decision in various ways, yet the government has deliberately chosen to ignore their concerns. We have organized multiple protests, petitions, and community meetings over the past ten months, all aimed at getting the government to suspend and reconsider this project. The residents are not against rehabilitation per se, but the sheer scale of this project and its concentration in one suburb is unsustainable and unjust. These new housing units will add immense pressure to the already burdened civic amenities in Mulund East, including water supply, sewage systems, healthcare, and educational facilities. The local transport system is already struggling to cope with the existing population, and adding thousands more people will exacerbate traffic congestion and reduce the quality of life for current residents."

Devre added, "Shifting so many project-affected people into a single suburb is not a fair or practical solution. The residents of Mulund have a right to a well-planned and sustainable living environment, and this project undermines that right. Our protests are a stand against this injustice, and we will continue to fight until our voices are heard and this project is halted."

Two major rehabilitation projects for project-affected people are underway in Mulund East. The first project involves allocating 64 acres of land to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, which includes 18 acres from the former Octroi Naka and 46 acres from the old dumping ground. The second project entails constructing 7,439 tenements near Kelkar College to accommodate project-affected individuals from across Mumbai. Protesters argue that these projects pose a severe threat to Mulund's basic facilities and citizen safety, sparking widespread anger. This frustration culminated in a massive street protest on Sunday.

Dharmarajya Party labor leader Rajan Raje and Vishwas Utagi guided the citizens during the protest. Speaking to FPJ Rajan Raje said, "Increased traffic and poor planning will heighten stress levels for everyone in Mulund, turning it into another Dharavi. The growing population isn't being adequately considered. Despite the high cost of housing in Mulund, living there is becoming increasingly difficult. This isn't about where people come from; even Dharavi residents are against leaving their area. The political system is insensitive, making numerous promises before elections but neglecting them afterward. Don’t people deserve to live happily with access to parks, sports facilities, hospitals, and open spaces? Municipal corporations have rules to ensure this, yet they often fail in their responsibilities."

"We fear If a transit camp is established here, it will house victims of various projects on a rotational basis, devastating the local residents both brutally and legally. In Thane, the Chief Minister's plans for 65-storey buildings will only worsen traffic, increase pollution, and harm children's health. We witness the deterioration of children's lungs due to these changes, but unfortunately, no one addresses these issues. When politicians turn into builders, the middle class suffers. We are advocating for the creation of new cities and population control, as the current approach is unsustainable", added raje.

Vishwas Utagi, Labor leader stressed, "We have been following this protest for a year and have witnessed the struggles of Mulund's citizens. We are not against the people being rehabilitated here, as Dharavi residents are being relocated to various places across Mumbai. Our opposition is directed at benefiting specific industrialists, as this entire process seems to be aimed at strengthening particular businessmen. A transit camp is planned in Mulund, and the work is progressing rapidly. This is not just about Dharavi residents; Mulund already faces major traffic problems with only one point of entry and exit. At any time of day, whether during office hours or at night, commuters are stuck at toll plazas for at least half an hour daily. Relocating Dharavi residents here will strain all our facilities, including transport, education, parks, and hospitals. When thousands more people move in, it will place an additional burden on these already overstretched resources."



A resident of Mulund East expressed concerns about the lack of transparency, "The list of citizens who will be relocated under this project is not ready, and there is no clarity about who will come. This project is a scam. The eligibility criteria for those receiving houses are based on the R&R policy, which considers existing houses when passing the project. As a result, slums in Mumbai will never end. Mulund has been burdened with numerous projects—first the dumping ground, now the PAP, and then the Dharavi project. This injustice will not be tolerated," said the resident.

Protesters also highlighted that many leaders, during the Lok Sabha elections, made false promises. They assured that the project for 7,500 houses would not take place in Mulund, that people from outside would not be relocated here, and that they would obtain a lawyer's letter and a minister's signature to stop the project. However, the reality has turned out to be quite the opposite. A resident of Mulund, mentioned that although Sunday's protest was peaceful, they have decided to take more aggressive action in their next demonstration.