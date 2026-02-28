Mulund Metro Parapet Collapse: PIL In Bombay HC Seeks Structural Safety Assessment Of All Under-Construction Metro Corridors

ollowing the Mulund Metro slab collapse, a PIL urges the Bombay High Court to order a comprehensive safety audit of all ongoing Metro projects in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 27: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Bombay High Court seeking a comprehensive structural safety assessment of all under-construction Mumbai Metro corridors following a fatal accident earlier this month in Mulund.

Fatal slab collapse in Mulund

The plea comes in the wake of a tragic incident on February 14, when a portion of a parapet slab from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4B collapsed on LBS Marg, crushing a moving autorickshaw and a private car.

Ramdhan Yadav, a farmer and Sarpanch of Rambhartani village in Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot. Two others – the autorickshaw driver and the cab driver – sustained serious injuries.

Demand for independent safety audit

The petition, filed by advocate Ruju Thakker, seeks directions to conduct an independent third-party safety audit of all Metro construction sites across Mumbai. The PIL also urges the court to direct authorities to submit a detailed report explaining the cause of the February 14 accident.

Questions over contractor and authority accountability

The plea further questions the role of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which is overseeing multiple Metro projects in the city, and seeks an explanation as to why blacklisting proceedings have allegedly not been initiated against the contractor involved despite the fatal mishap.

Additionally, the petitioner has sought details regarding compensation granted to the family of the deceased as well as to the injured victims.

Interim relief sought

As interim relief, the PIL has requested the court to immediately halt Metro construction work along LBS Marg in Mulund West, near Friend’s Academy, where the incident occurred, and to carry out a structural safety assessment. A similar direction has also been sought for the Metro work near the Powai turn close to Kanjurmarg.

Petitioner cites commuter safety concerns

In the petition, Thakker stated that she and several of her relatives reside in Mulund and frequently travel along LBS Marg, a key arterial road connecting eastern suburbs such as Ghatkopar and Thane. She contended that the accident has created fear among commuters using roads passing beneath Metro structures.

The petitioner has sought other appropriate directions to ensure accountability and safeguard public safety at Metro construction sites across Mumbai.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mulund Metro Parapet Collapse: 3 Accused Move Sessions Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Matter likely to be heard next week

The matter is likely to come up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Gautam Ankhad next week.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/