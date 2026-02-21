Mulund Metro Parapet Collapse: 3 Accused Move Sessions Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Legal proceedings begin as contractors approach court for pre-arrest bail after the fatal Metro Line 4 parapet collapse in Mulund | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 20: The three accused linked to the fatal Metro Line 4 parapet collapse in Mulund have approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail. The plea of the directors of the contractor would be heard tomorrow, while the plea of the project consultant would be heard on Monday.

The accused who have moved for anticipatory bail are Alpeshbhai Girishbhai Patel, a director, and Ganesh Anant Gholap, a technical director of Milan Road Buildtech, a subcontractor firm. Their pleas would be heard on Saturday. Apart from this, T. Sai Suresh Kumar, project consultant, has also approached the court for anticipatory bail.

Parapet collapse claimed one life

On February 14, a parapet on Metro Line 4 collapsed, killing one person. According to the prosecution, preliminary findings suggest that the concrete precast parapet was installed on the night of February 12 using a turnbuckle mechanism.

However, it had not been fully concretised. The structure, positioned at the end corner of a segment, was scheduled for concreting the following day. Before that could be completed, it collapsed on February 14, leading to the fatal accident.

