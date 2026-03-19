Mulund Metro Line 4 Parapet Collapse: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Project Directors, Consultant Amid Probe | Representational Image

Mumbai: The sessions court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to two directors of Milan Road Buildtech LLP and the project consultant, who were under probe in connection with the fatal Metro Line 4 parapet collapse in Mulund.

A portion of a concrete parapet collapsed onto moving traffic on February 14, leaving one person dead and three others seriously injured. Alpesh Patel, managing partner, and Ganesh Gholap, technical director of Milan Road Buildtech LLP, had approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail, stating they are not involved in day-to-day field activities.

Besides them, project consultant T Sai Suresh Kumar also approached the court for relief. The court considered their plea and granted them relief from arrest. The detailed order, however, will be available later.

In defence, they contended that welder Ramashish Yadav was responsible as he failed to follow instructions given by the supervisor. The prosecution opposed it, claiming the directors failed to present themselves before the investigating officer probing the collapse.

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