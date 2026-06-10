Multi-Vehicle Collision On Newly Opened Narangi Flyover Injures Four; Third Major Accident Within A Month Raises Safety Concerns | Representational Image

Virar: The series of accidents on the newly opened Narangi flyover in Virar continues unabated. In a shocking incident on Tuesday evening around 6:00 PM, a horrific multi-vehicle collision took place on the flyover after a speeding Honda City car lost control. The bizarre accident left a pedestrian and three occupants of other vehicles critically injured.

How accident occurred

According to information received, a Honda City car was traveling at a very high speed on the Narangi flyover. Suddenly, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car breached the road divider and rammed straight into the opposite lane.

​The speeding car first crashed head-on into an oncoming pick-up vehicle and subsequently hit an Ertiga car that was right behind it. The impact of the collision was so severe that all the vehicles involved sustained massive damage. Meanwhile, the out-of-control Honda City also mowed down a pedestrian who was walking on the flyover.

Casualties

The pedestrian sustained severe injuries to his legs, while three others from the involved vehicles were badly hurt, bringing the total number of injured to four. Upon receiving information about the crash, local police and traffic department officials rushed to the spot. With the help of local citizens, the police immediately shifted all the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

​The severe accident triggered a major traffic jam on both sides of the Narangi flyover for some time. The police cleared the damaged vehicles from the road and successfully restored the normal flow of traffic. The police are currently investigating what exactly caused the car driver to lose control.

The Virar Narangi flyover was inaugurated and opened for public traffic on May 8, even while some of its work remained incomplete, sparking a political debate over credit-taking at the time.

​Since its opening, traffic on this flyover has increased significantly. However, local residents pointed out that due to a dangerous curve on the bridge, drivers often misjudge the turn, leading to frequent losses of control. Citizens revealed that this is the third major accident on the flyover within a month, raising serious questions once again over the safety design of the bridge.

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