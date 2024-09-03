 Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme: State Govt Extends Registration Deadline Amid Strong Response
Aaditi Tatkare, Minister of the Women and Child Development Department, announced on Monday that the state government has extended the registration period for the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' until the end of September.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:37 AM IST
X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

After receiving a tremendous response to the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' across Maharashtra, the state government has decided to extend the registration deadline.

Now, women who were unable to register under the scheme for various reasons can do so until the new deadline.

Aaditi Tatkare stated, "To make women financially independent, ensure their nourishment, and empower them in family decision-making, the state government introduced the Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme. The scheme has received a positive response across the state. The original registration deadline was August 31, but the government has decided to extend it by another month so that more women can register."

This is not the first time the government has extended the registration period. Initially, in June, the registration window was set for fifteen days, but the government realized that this was insufficient, so the deadline was extended to August 31. Additionally, the government increased the age limit from 60 to 65 years. The requirement to provide an income certificate was also relaxed, allowing registration for saffron-colored ration card holders. So far, more than one crore women have received the first two installments in their accounts.

