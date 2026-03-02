Mukesh, Nita Ambani Host Canadian PM Mark Carney At Antilia In Mumbai During His First Official India Visit |

Mumbai: Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. Pictures of the meeting shared by Reliance Industries show Carney and his wife being welcomed in a traditional manner. Later, they can be seen sharing light moments with the Ambanis.

According to Reliance Industries Limited, the gathering celebrated India’s rich artistic heritage, featuring folk music and classical dance performances. The evening highlighted shared values of cultural exchange, friendship and mutual appreciation of traditions between the two countries.

Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on February 27 as part of his first official visit to India after assuming office. During his two-day stay in the city, the Canadian Prime Minister participated in an innovation showcase and interacted with university researchers, focusing on collaboration in technology, research and higher education.

The visit, taking place from February 27 to March 2 at the invitation of Narendra Modi, also coincided with the launch of a new India–Canada Talent and Innovation Strategy. Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said India is prepared to work closely with Canada to build globally competitive talent, deepen research partnerships and strengthen skills mobility between the two nations.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Carney was seen departing Mumbai from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel before heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for his onward journey to New Delhi.

In the national capital on Monday, Prime Minister Modi met his Canadian counterpart at Hyderabad House, where the two leaders held delegation-level talks. The discussions are aimed at reviewing progress across key areas of the India–Canada Strategic Partnership and exploring further cooperation in trade, education, innovation and people-to-people ties.