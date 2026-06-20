Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani Join Wedding Celebrations Of Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati, Bachchans Mark Their Attendance | VIDEO

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani Attend Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati's Wedding; Bachchans Also Present | ANI

Mumbai, June 20: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, graced the wedding celebrations of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati, in Mumbai.

The couple arrived amid tight security and received a warm welcome at the Jio Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

For the wedding, Mukesh Ambani was dressed in a classic black bandhgala-style suit with matching black trousers. Keeping it tailored and minimalist, he completed the look with a red pocket square.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, arrive at the Jio Convention Centre to attend the wedding of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's daughter.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/RHhrHMku7f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his wife and Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani arrive at the Jio Convention Centre to attend the wedding of NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule. pic.twitter.com/6dfnoBCyHq — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives at the Jio Convention Centre to attend the wedding of NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule. pic.twitter.com/5SSFm76wZY — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

On the other hand, Nita Ambani looked elegant in an ivory silk saree with intricate embroidery and a stunning border. She accessorised her look with elaborate jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings and rings.

She also carried a small bag.

Prominent guests attend ceremony

Also present at the wedding were Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, along with his wife, Radhika Merchant.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Executive Director, Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant arrive at the Jio Convention Centre to attend the wedding of NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule. pic.twitter.com/t1p4JfVOrC — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, along with Shweta Bachchan Nanda, arrive at the Jio Convention Centre to attend the wedding of NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule. pic.twitter.com/k18rzSvRkk — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

They were engaged in a light-hearted conversation with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B arrived to attend the wedding ceremony of Revati Sule with his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan also attended the function.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s dance video goes viral

Earlier, several videos from the pre-wedding celebrations of Revati Sule went viral on social media, with one of them featuring Shah Rukh Khan grabbing attention with his dance moves.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who performed at the function of Revati and Sarang, shared an adorable video in which SRK is seen dancing with the couple to his song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

"King Khan graced our stage last night! What a night for Revati and Sarang #rahulvaidya #shahrukhkhan," Rahul captioned the post.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)