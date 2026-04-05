Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Steal Spotlight At Rajat Sharma's Daughter Disha's Wedding Celebration In Delhi- Watch VIDEOS

Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Steal Spotlight At Rajat Sharma's Daughter Disha's Wedding Celebration In Delhi | Instagram/Rajat Sharma/Pallav Paliwal

Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians were spotted at veteran journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha Sharma’s wedding celebrations in New Delhi. Among the many high-profile attendees, it was the presence of Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan that truly stole the spotlight. With such big names under one roof, netizens were excited, flooding social media with glimpses and reactions from the star-studded affair.

Shah Rukh Khan at Rajat Sharma's Daughter Wedding

A user uploaded the video on X with the caption, "The #King himself, Global Superstar Megastar SHAH RUKH KHAN, adding his signature grace & royal Aura to Celebrations." Another excited fan tweeted, "SHAH RUKH IS IN DELHI??? WHERE SHOULD I COME SO THAT I BUMP INTO YOU MR. KHAN?"

SHAH RUKH IS IN DELHI??? WHERE SHOULD I COME SO THAT I BUMP INTO YOU MR. KHAN?🫠 https://t.co/xOYl3HAvyY — FilmyKitty is an SRK binge enabler (@FilmyKitty) April 4, 2026

King 👑 Shah Rukh Khan at Rajat Sharma’s daughter’s wedding ❤️✨ Pure royalty#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KingKhan pic.twitter.com/Bpxf0RkTUc — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 4, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan was seen donning an all-black outfit, complemented by a golden brooch on his pocket. As he stepped onto the stage for photographs, he extended his wishes to the newlyweds, Disha and Sudarshan M.J. After posing with the couple, he greeted Rajat Sharma with folded hands.

Salman Khan Attends Rajat Sharma's Daughter Wedding

Salman Khan was also seen attending Rajat Sharma’s daughter’s wedding along with his family. He looked dashing in an all-black outfit and arrived at the celebration with his sister, Arpita Khan. As Salman posed with the newlyweds and their family, he wished the bride and groom a happy married life. Disha expressed her gratitude, thanking Salman for joining their celebration.

LATEST: Salman Khan attending Rajat sharma Daughter's wedding!

MOST HANDSOME MAN IN BOLLYWOOD 🔥🔥🔥#SalmanKhan𓃵 #rajatsharma pic.twitter.com/bNOpghl0PT — FAHAD TWEETS (@SGaming89549) April 5, 2026

Besides this, SRK and Salman Khan, several other celebs including Sonu Nigam, Akhilesh Yadav, PM Narendra Modi were seen arriving at the wedding reception.

Celebrating his daughter’s marriage, Rajat Sharma wrote, "Proud to see Disha beginning a new life with MJ. Grateful for your love and blessings." Sudarshan M.J., often referred to as MJ, is a senior advocate. He is now married to Disha, who is also an advocate.