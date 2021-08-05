Mumbai: MU slashes fees for the academic year 2021-22

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Thursday announced the reduction in fees for the academic year 2021-22 for students of Arts, Commerce and Science Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes. The varsity said this provision has been initiated on account of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

On Thursday, MU released circular directing principals of all affiliated colleges, heads, directors and coordinators of all university departments. MU stated, "A 100 % fee waiver should be given to students who have lost their mother or father or both parents due to the pandemic situation of Covid-19."

For all other students, MU said, "The committee has decided to reduce fees under different heads or categories for the academic year 2021-22. 50 % fees will be reduced under library, laboratory, gymkhana and extra-curricular fees. 100 % fees will be reduced for industrial visit, magazine, student welfare fund, caution money deposit, library deposit, laboratory deposit and any other deposit. Also, 25 % fees will be reduced for examination fees and development fund."

Further, MU has directed colleges to take written applications from students and consider giving reasonable number of instalments for payment of their course fees