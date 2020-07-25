MU raises Rs 56 lakhs to help Cyclone Nirasga affected colleges

To help the colleges of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts affected by cyclone Nisarga, the University of Mumbai (MU) contributed Rs 56 lakhs, while the association of non-government colleges (ANGC), Mumbai, has raised Rs 29 lakhs. These funds will be used to buy furniture, classroom amenities, academic requirements, electrical equipment and basic paraphernalia damaged due to the natural disaster that hit the Konkan coast on June 3.

The decision to contribute funds was taken in the management council meeting of MU conducted on Friday. The contribution has been raised through the funding of the management council. A senior official of MU said, "The funds will be used for building repairs, electrical wiring and installing electronic equipment damaged due to the cyclone. Around 15 colleges of Ratnagiri and Raigad districts under Konkan division sent us a requirement of Rs 56 lakhs, so we raised the funds accordingly after on-ground checks."

ANGC has decided to use Rs 29 lakhs to donate printers, projectors with white screens, CCTV cameras, water coolers, generators, sanitary napkin vending machines, ceiling fans, sintex water tanks, green chalk boards, lead tubes, steel cupboards and chairs. The contribution will be done to 14 colleges of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

ANGC stated the funds have been raised by various non-governmental individual colleges, managements, principals, faculty members and alumni. MS Kurhade, president of ANGC, said, "The contribution has been raised by individual colleges, management and principals. We have used ANGC funds to add to the contribution. These funds will be used to provide basic facilities and equipment necessary for the functioning of the affected colleges."