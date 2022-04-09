MSRTC workers' protest outside Sharad Pawar's house: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is handling the matter, says Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari

A day after a group of striking employees of the MSRTC staged a fierce protest outside NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday expressing concern over the matter said that Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and such an incident should not have happened.

Guv Koshyari said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is handling the matter and he is very sensible. He also said that Sharad Pawar is a distinguished leader and so no-one will encourage such incidents.

"In this matter Maharashtra government will pay attention, ”said Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police today arrested seven more people in connection with the protest outside Pawar's Mumbai house taking the tally of those arrested in the case to 110.

On the other hand, a local court remanded advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who claims to represent the thousands of MSRTC employees who are on strike since November 2021, in police custody for two days, while others were remanded in judicial custody.

The state government also elevated the security cover provided to Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from `X' category to `Y plus escort'.

Security has also been stepped up at Sharad Pawar's house in south Mumbai as well as at his house in Baramati in Pune district.

MSRTC workers who had staged a sit-in at the Azad Maidan ground in south Mumbai for the last five months were also removed from the site in the morning, police said.

The employees of the MSRTC, which has over 90,000 persons on its payrolls, have been on strike for demands including the merger of the cash-strapped transport corporation with the state government.

Notably, the sudden protest came a day after the Bombay High Court had asked the workers to resume duty by April 22.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 06:22 PM IST