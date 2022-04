MSRTC staffers' stir outside Pawar's home: Mumbai Police detains Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte

Mumbai Police has detained Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte in relation to the protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai on Friday.

He was taken to Gamdevi police station.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have registered an FIR against 107 persons for rioting and conspiracy, following the protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai on Friday, an official said.

Over a hundred striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged an angry protest, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.

The FIR has been registered against 107 persons at Gamdevi police station of South Mumbai, among 23 of the accused are women, the official said.

The accused persons include leaders of state transport employees, workers and others, he said.

The police suspect a larger conspiracy behind the protest and are investigating the role of persons involved in the agitation, the official said.

Meanwhile, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reached Pawar's residence Silver Oak, within 10 minutes of learning about the incident, an NCP officebearer said.

"He was with Pawar for nearly an hour, after which the senior leader left for his prescheduled engagements," the officebearer said.

There was no confirmation from the Shiv Sena and NCP on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's phone call to Pawar.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat condemned the incident.

"I strongly condemn the incident. MSRTC employees have been protesting for five months. I only wish their genuine demands are addressed," the BJP leader said.

Congress leader Thorat demanded strict action against persons who instigated the MSRTC employees to stage the angry protest.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:57 PM IST