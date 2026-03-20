MSRTC Unveils Strategic Overhaul: Diesel Savings, Fuel Retail Expansion, And AI Sensors To Tackle ₹12,000 Crore Loss

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) is implementing a series of strategic measures to improve its financial position, with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announcing significant savings and new revenue initiatives.

Diesel Procurement Savings

Sarnaik said a transparent and competitive diesel procurement process will result in annual savings of around ₹240–241 crore. The discount on diesel has increased to ₹5.13 per litre, up from ₹3 earlier, following the new tender process.

The corporation is currently facing a cumulative loss of about ₹12,000 crore, with an additional ₹750 crore loss recorded till February 2026. Daily expenditure exceeds revenue by ₹1–2 crore, making it essential to explore alternative income sources beyond ticket sales.

Advertising Revenue

To boost revenue, MSRTC has set a target of generating ₹250 crore through advertisements by leveraging its network of 251 depots and over 600 bus stations, reaching nearly 50–55 lakh passengers daily.

In a major diversification move, the corporation is entering the fuel retail business. Plans are underway to establish 100–110 multi-modal fuel stations under a public-private partnership model, offering diesel, petrol, CNG, LNG, and EV charging facilities. This initiative is expected to generate around ₹100 crore annually.

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Additionally, AI-based sensors will be installed at fuel pumps to prevent leakages and irregularities, addressing losses of 4–5 litres per 100 litres under existing systems.

Renewable Energy Push

The corporation is also promoting renewable energy through rooftop solar projects across depots and bus stations, with expected annual savings and revenue of ₹10–15 crore. Surplus power generated through solar farming on vacant land will be sold to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

Sarnaik emphasized that the focus is on financial discipline, transparency, and self-reliance. The corporation also plans to introduce AI-driven duty management for staff, scrap old assets, and implement additional reforms to generate at least ₹500 crore in extra revenue in the coming financial year.