MSRTC to introduce around 100 pollution-free air-conditioned electric buses on Mumbai Pune route by end of this year

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to introduce around 100 new brand pollution-free air-conditioned electric buses on the Mumbai-Pune route by end of this year.

"Currently MSRTC has around 16000 buses in its fleet. The corporation has placed an order for the procurement of 700 non-AC buses and 150 air-conditioned electric buses. Out of 150 electric air-conditioned buses, 100 buses will be introduced on the Mumbai Pune route. Rest busses will be introduced on other inter-city routes of the states," said an official of MSRTC. The supply of 150 electric busses will start from September 2022, which will be completed in the next three months, Cost of one electric bus is approximately Rs 1.6 crore.

Currently, MSRTC runs on average daily 122 busses including 117 Shivneri. Nearly 5000 passengers on average daily use these buses. The average daily revenue of these buses from fares is around Rs 23.5 lakh.

These E buses will have electronically controlled air suspension, disc brakes, noise-less, monocoque chassis, and mobile charging sockets with a seating capacity of 45 passengers. The buses will have CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, an Emergency button and a USB charger for mobiles for passengers," said an official of MSRTC.

The technologically advanced busses will also have a regenerative braking system which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power DC charging system of these buses will enable the battery to fully recharge in 2-3 hours.

The zero-emission, electric inter-city busses will be aesthetically designed and offers the utmost comfort to passengers. The AC E-bus designed for long-distance travel has comfortable and luxurious push-back seats.

The busses will have the latest infotainment system along with Wi-Fi, ensuring a journey full of entertainment. Each seat of busses will have an in-built USB charger. The five cubic meter luggage space guarantees ample space for luggage.

These busses will also have advanced safety features including the Indian-standard ADAS system (Advanced Driver Assistance System), and the ITS system. Emergency alarms and emergency lights will be also installed. These busses will be also fitted with 'D-Froster' to improve the visibility for the driver while driving in fogy season.