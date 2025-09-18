MSRTC Sets Record, Transports 5.96 Lakh Passengers To Konkan For Ganesh Festival

MSRTC |

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) successfully transported over 5.96 lakh passengers from Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar to the Konkan region for the Ganesh festival this year, setting new records in both scale and safety. The special festive services, operated between August 23 and September 8, generated revenue of Rs 23.77 crore.

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik praised the corporation’s workforce, commending drivers, conductors, mechanical staff, and supervisory officers for ensuring a smooth, safe, and accident-free journey for lakhs of homebound travelers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To tackle the annual Ganesh Chaturthi rush, MSRTC deployed 5,000 additional buses, clocking a total of 15,388 trips over the 17- day period. According to the minister, the operation was the largest ever undertaken by MSRTC during the festive season and achieved the rare feat of transporting close to 6 lakh passengers without a single reported accident.

“This unprecedented achievement reflects the result of careful planning, timely execution, and the dedication of our personnel,” Sarnaik said. Over 10,000 staff members from across the state were mobilized to manage the heavy load, ensuring safety and punctuality despite challenging conditions.

Senior MSRTC officials monitored the operations round-the-clock, overseeing crowd control at major depots and coordinating logistics on key routes. The corporation also positioned mobile vehicle repair units along crucial highways in Konkan to respond to any on-road issues, while 100 standby buses were kept ready at Chiplun, Mahad, and Mangaon depots to deal with breakdowns and emergencies.

"This year’s successful operation underscores MSRTC’s critical role in maintaining affordable and accessible transport during major festivals, especially for Konkan residents who return to their native places in large numbers to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with family" said an official adding that transport body’s seamless execution and zero-accident record have been hailed as a benchmark for future large-scale public transit operations during peak travel seasons.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/