MSRTC Restricts Reels And Videos By Employees On Duty, Plans To Use Social Media For Promotion | AI

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has put a brake on its employees making reels and videos while on duty, particularly while driving buses, citing the need to protect passenger safety and the corporation’s image. At the same time, the undertaking plans to encourage employees who can use social media to promote its services, schemes and public campaigns positively.

Drivers Barred From Recording

Under the new instructions, drivers, conductors and other employees have been told not to make reels, videos, livestreams or other social media content while on duty. The restriction also covers content made in uniform at depots, bus stations, offices or inside ST buses. Employees have also been barred from uploading videos that tarnish the corporation’s image or portray it negatively.

The MSRTC has, however, drawn a distinction between personal content and authorised publicity. Reels, shorts and videos highlighting the corporation’s positive work can be created with prior permission from the competent authority. Officials and employees active on social media are expected to help promote ST schemes, passenger facilities, welfare initiatives, cleanliness drives and road safety campaigns. The move is aimed at creating a wider digital outreach for the corporation through its own workforce.

Confidential Data Sharing Banned

The instructions also prohibit employees from sharing confidential or internal administrative information, photographs or videos on social media. Officials have been directed to take action against violations. Department controllers, depot managers or equivalent officers can issue show-cause notices and initiate disciplinary proceedings under MSRTC rules.

The policy effectively seeks to draw a line between unsafe or unauthorised social media activity on duty and official digital promotion, while opening the door for an informal network of “ST influencers” to showcase the corporation’s work.

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