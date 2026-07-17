MSRTC Bus Fares Hiked 13.56% Amid Rising Costs; Seasonal Increase Withdrawn | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Travelling by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will become costlier after the State Transport Authority approved a 13.56% increase in bus fares. The revised fares will replace the existing fare structure, while the 10% seasonal fare hike applicable to ordinary buses will be withdrawn. The state government said the increase was unavoidable as the transport utility struggles with rising operational expenses, including higher diesel prices, increased employee allowances and the growing cost of vehicle maintenance.

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According to the MSRTC, the fare revision is aimed at strengthening the corporation's financial position and ensuring that bus services remain safe, reliable and uninterrupted across Maharashtra. The corporation said its day-to-day operations have come under increasing financial pressure due to a sharp rise in expenditure on fuel, spare parts, tyres and maintenance. Officials said the revised fares would help sustain passenger services and maintain essential amenities without compromising operational efficiency. The withdrawal of the 10% seasonal fare hike for ordinary buses is expected to partially offset the impact of the revised fare structure for regular commuters.

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Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the decision was taken after carefully balancing the financial needs of the state-run transporter with the interests of passengers. "The State Transport Authority has approved the MSRTC's proposal for a 13.56% fare hike. The increase has become unavoidable due to the rise in diesel prices caused by the prevailing international geopolitical situation, the increase in various employee allowances, and the higher cost of vehicle spare parts and tyres. While approving the fare revision, every effort has been made to ensure that the financial burden on passengers remains minimal," he said.

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Sarnaik added that the revised fares are essential to improve the financial health of the MSRTC while continuing to provide quality public transport to people across the state. The fare revision comes at a time when the corporation is trying to improve its finances while maintaining one of Maharashtra's largest public transport networks, serving millions of passengers every day, particularly in rural and remote areas where MSRTC buses remain the primary mode of travel.

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