MSRTC Approves ₹210 Crore To Construct 1,050 Modern Passenger Shelters Across 14 Divisions In First Phase |

Mumbai: Thousands of passengers waiting for state transport buses in rural Maharashtra may soon get relief from the scorching sun and heavy rains, with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) approving ₹210 crore for the construction of 1,050 passenger shelters in the first phase. The project is part of a larger plan to build 2,700 modern shelters across 31 divisions in the state, addressing a long-standing problem of inadequate waiting facilities at rural bus stops.

14 MSRTC Divisions To Get 75 Shelters Each In First Phase

Under the first phase, 14 MSRTC divisions will each get 75 shelters. The corporation has estimated a cost of ₹20 lakh for each structure, taking the total allocation to ₹210 crore. The remaining shelters are expected to be taken up in subsequent phases, subject to approval and availability of funds.

The initiative comes amid concerns over the poor condition of existing roadside shelters, many of which have become dilapidated or lack basic passenger amenities. While buses connect hundreds of villages across Maharashtra, passengers at several stops are still forced to wait in the open, with little protection from extreme weather conditions. Women, senior citizens, children and daily commuters are among those who face particular inconvenience while waiting for buses.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Pushes For Improved Rural Bus Facilities

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had earlier decided to improve passenger facilities by developing modern shelters along rural routes. The proposed structures will be designed to provide more than just a covered waiting space, with basic amenities planned at each location.

According to the proposed design, each shelter will be 30 feet long and eight feet wide, covering approximately 22.3 square metres. The structures will have seating arrangements for passengers, along with provisions for drinking water, electricity and proper drainage. Facilities for wastewater disposal will also be incorporated into the design.

Senior MSRTC officials said the project would include the necessary infrastructure and supporting facilities along with the construction of the shelters. The aim is to make rural bus stops more passenger-friendly and provide commuters with a safer and more comfortable place to wait.

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