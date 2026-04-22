MSRTC Appoints Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh As Brand Ambassadors For Five Years To Boost Road Safety |

Mumbai: In a bid to strengthen its road safety outreach, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has appointed actor Riteish Deshmukh and actress Genelia Deshmukh as brand ambassadors for the next five years.

Agreement Signing

The agreement was signed at Mantralaya on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik. The programme was held following the state Cabinet meeting.

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Officials said the move is aimed at improving the reach and effectiveness of MSRTC’s ongoing road safety campaigns. With their wide public appeal, the actor couple is expected to connect better with commuters and promote responsible travel behaviour. “Their association will help amplify key messages on road safety and passenger awareness across urban and rural areas,” a senior transport official said.

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