MSRTC Adds 200 Mumbai-Pune Bus Trips After Train Cancellations Due To Landslide Repairs | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate 200 additional daily bus trips on the Mumbai–Pune route from Saturday following the cancellation of around 30 trains, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday. Along with 312 scheduled e-Shivneri trips, the additional services aim to ease passenger inconvenience. Depots have also been directed to deploy more buses based on passenger demand to ensure uninterrupted travel.

Rail services limited after track damage in ghat section

The middle line between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi was reopened at 10.30 pm on July 7 under a 30 kmph speed restriction, allowing the first trains to pass through the section during the night. However, normal services are yet to resume. On a typical day, Central Railway operates around 60 trains on the Mumbai–Pune corridor, but at present only about 30 trains are running due to the ongoing restoration work.

Several key daily services, including the Deccan Queen, Sinhagad Express, Pragati Express, Indrayani Express and the Pune–CSMT Intercity Express, continue to remain suspended, forcing commuters, students and business travellers to rely on alternative train services or road transport. Railway officials said restoration work on the remaining two lines is progressing, with efforts focused on ensuring long-term stability and safety in the ghat section before full operations resume.

MSRTC increases services as weekend passenger demand rises

According to MSRTC officials, passenger occupancy on buses between Mumbai and Pune remained around 50 per cent from Monday to Thursday, resulting in a few trip cancellations. However, bookings increased significantly from Friday as weekend travel picked up, prompting the corporation to add six extra Asiad buses. MSRTC currently operates 36 Shivneri services daily on the route, with each bus recording an average occupancy of around 50 per cent. The Shivneri fare between Mumbai and Pune is ₹510, and many passengers continue to choose the premium service for its comfort and reliability.

The additional buses are expected to provide relief to passengers affected by the ongoing rail disruption. Central Railway cancelled several daily, long-distance and special trains after landslides damaged tracks between Karjat and Lonavala on July 6. MSRTC officials said they are closely monitoring passenger demand and are prepared to introduce more special services if required, ensuring commuters have an alternative mode of transport until normal railway operations are fully restored.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate 200 additional daily bus trips on the Mumbai–Pune route from Saturday following the cancellation of around 30 trains, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday. Along with 312 scheduled e-Shivneri trips, the additional services aim to ease passenger inconvenience. Depots have also been directed to deploy more buses based on passenger demand to ensure uninterrupted travel.

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