MSEDCL's Abhay Scheme offers electricity defaulters in Kalyan Circle relief through a full waiver of interest and delayed payment charges and concessions on principal dues | Representational Image | File

Kalyan, November 19, 2026: In a major relief for consumers struggling with accumulated electricity dues, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has received 342 applications under its Abhay Scheme in the Kalyan Circle within just one week of its launch.

The special initiative, introduced during the Diwali festive season, offers defaulters an opportunity to settle outstanding bills by waiving interest and delayed payment charges, while also providing additional concessions on principal dues.

Chief Engineer Deepak Patil said the scheme had received an encouraging response from consumers whose electricity connections were permanently or temporarily disconnected due to non-payment of bills.

106 Consumers Pay Rs 6.97 Lakh

Of the 342 consumers who applied, 106 have already made payments totalling Rs 6.97 lakh. According to MSEDCL, these consumers collectively had outstanding dues of Rs 9.65 lakh, comprising Rs 8.37 lakh in principal arrears, Rs 12,000 in delayed payment charges and Rs 1.16 lakh in interest.

The scheme is particularly significant given the scale of outstanding dues across the Kalyan Circle. A total of 3,13,736 consumers are eligible to avail themselves of the scheme across four divisions.

These include 43,285 consumers under Kalyan Division-1, 97,144 under Kalyan Division-2, 63,348 under Palghar Division and 1,09,959 under Vasai Division. Together, they account for outstanding dues of approximately Rs 312 crore.

100 Per Cent Waiver On Interest

Under the Abhay Scheme, eligible consumers will receive a 100 per cent waiver on the entire interest and delayed payment charges. In addition, those who clear their remaining principal dues through a one-time payment can avail themselves of an additional concession of up to 20 per cent.

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The initiative also provides for immediate restoration of electricity connections, subject to the applicable payment requirements. Through the scheme, MSEDCL aims to encourage recovery of long-pending arrears while giving disconnected consumers an opportunity to restore their electricity supply without the additional burden of accumulated interest and penalties.

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