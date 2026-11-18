MSEDCL Suspends Wada Deputy Executive Engineer In Maharashtra's Palghar Over Alleged Administrative Lapses | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has suspended Vilas Yashwant Bagade, Deputy Executive Engineer of its Wada Sub-Division, over alleged serious administrative irregularities, poor operational performance and failure to ensure effective supervision of electricity distribution activities in the area.

Bagade, who had been serving as Deputy Executive Engineer at the Wada Sub-Division since June 20, 2025, was placed under suspension following an assessment of the subdivision’s functioning. The suspension order, issued by the office of the Superintending Engineer, Vasai Circle, lists several shortcomings relating to power supply management, maintenance, revenue collection and implementation of infrastructure improvement schemes.

Frequent Power Disruptions And Maintenance Failures

One of the major concerns highlighted in the order is the frequent interruption of electricity supply and an unusually high number of feeder trippings. Despite the availability of scheduled shutdowns for maintenance, the order points to inadequate planning, monitoring and preventive maintenance. Repeated complaints of voltage fluctuations, transformer failures and disruptions in power supply reportedly affected industrial, residential and other consumers, resulting in growing dissatisfaction.

The order also raises concerns over the poor financial and technical performance of the subdivision. The distribution loss in the LT and non-agricultural category stood at approximately 44 per cent as of March 2026, significantly higher than the stipulated target of keeping losses below 15 per cent. The failure to undertake effective load balancing, meter replacement and distribution-loss reduction measures was cited as a major concern.

Revenue Shortfalls And Mounting Electricity Dues

Revenue recovery was another area of concern. The subdivision reportedly failed to achieve its target of 100 per cent demand collection from April 2026 onwards. The monthly collection performance between April and October 2026 remained substantially below the prescribed target, with figures ranging from approximately 77.23 per cent to 95.53 per cent. The order observed that the shortfall was contributing to financial losses for the company.

Pending electricity dues also witnessed a substantial increase. Against outstanding arrears of approximately Rs 2.64 crore as of March 31, 2026, the amount reportedly increased to around Rs 6.99 crore by August 2026. The order noted that adequate and effective measures had not been taken to recover the outstanding dues or prevent their further accumulation.

Transformer Failures And Infrastructure Delays

The company also flagged a rise in distribution transformer (DTC) failures between April and August 2026. The increase was viewed as indicative of shortcomings in the maintenance and upkeep of transformers across different capacities within the subdivision.

The progress of works under the centrally sponsored Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aimed at strengthening and modernising the electricity distribution network, was also found unsatisfactory. The order pointed to delays in the execution of several infrastructure works, including conductor replacement and other network-strengthening activities.

Another serious concern involved a 33/22 kV substation project, which had reportedly remained stalled for nearly one-and-a-half years. The delay in completing the project was cited as an obstacle to improving voltage conditions and strengthening the electricity supply network in the subdivision.

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Electricity Theft Inspections And Billing Concerns

The suspension order further highlighted shortcomings in the implementation of anti-electricity theft drives. A target of conducting 240 inspections every month, amounting to 720 inspections over three months, had been prescribed for the Wada Sub-Division between April and June 2026. However, only 26 cases of electricity theft had reportedly been detected by the end of June. The order also pointed to inadequate compliance with instructions regarding regular inspection drives and the submission of reports by the concerned officials.

In addition, the order referred to a rise in average billing and faulty meter-related issues, with a substantial number of faulty meters reportedly remaining unattended. The increase in faulty meters and the absence of timely corrective action were considered contributing factors to the subdivision’s poor billing and revenue performance.

Disciplinary Action And Suspension Conditions

The company stated that these shortcomings had persisted despite review meetings and directions issued by senior officials. The findings were considered serious enough to warrant disciplinary action against Bagade.

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The suspension has been ordered under the applicable provisions of the MSEDCL Employees Service Regulations, pending further departmental proceedings and a final decision in the matter. During the suspension period, Bagade will be required to report to the designated office on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 am. The order also specifies the applicable subsistence allowance and conditions governing his conduct during the suspension period.

The suspension order was issued by Manik Ram Rathod, Executive Engineer and Disciplinary Authority, Sancharan and Suvidha (Transmission and Distribution) Division, Vasai.

Several attempts were made to contact Bagade as well as Rathod to seek their comments on the matter. However, both remained unavailable for any comment.

The action brings the functioning of the Wada electricity distribution subdivision under scrutiny, particularly over the recurring power supply disruptions, mounting financial arrears and the slow pace of infrastructure improvements.

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