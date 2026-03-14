MSEDCL Wins Prestigious ISGF Innovation Award 2026 For Real-Time Substation Monitoring System

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has received the prestigious ISGF Innovation Award 2026 for its ‘Substation Monitoring System’, which has been recognised as the best smart grid project in the country. |

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has received the prestigious ISGF Innovation Award 2026 for its ‘Substation Monitoring System’, which has been recognised as the best smart grid project in the country. The award was presented during the International Smart Energy and Innovation Conference held as part of India Smart Utility Week 2026 in New Delhi.

Five-Member National Panel Reviews System

The recognition was conferred by the India Smart Grid Forum after a five-member national selection committee reviewed the implementation and performance of the monitoring system. The award was presented by former Union Power Secretary P. Umashankar, while MSEDCL Executive Director Dattatraya Padalkar and Chief General Manager (IT) Avinash Havare accepted it on behalf of the utility.

The system was developed as part of the state’s smart grid initiative following directions from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to strengthen the use of modern technology in power distribution while ensuring affordable electricity for consumers. Under the leadership of MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra, the power utility has expanded digitalisation in both consumer services and internal technical operations.

Over 3,200 Substations Digitally Connected to Central Command Centre in Mumbai

Through the Substation Monitoring System, more than 3,200 substations across Maharashtra have been digitally connected to a central command and control centre at MSEDCL’s Mumbai headquarters. The platform enables real-time monitoring and control of high- and low-voltage feeders, transformers, capacitor banks and circuit breakers, significantly improving operational efficiency and reliability of power supply.

The system also integrates more than 2,700 solar agricultural feeders under the state’s Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, which aims to ensure daytime electricity supply for farmers. Officials said the integration has made it easier to manage daytime power distribution while maximising the use of solar energy.

According to MSEDCL, the technology has enabled accurate forecasting of electricity demand, helping the utility optimise power procurement and save more than Rs 1,100 crore. The system has also contributed to a reduction in technical and commercial losses while lowering maintenance and repair costs.

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