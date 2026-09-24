MSEDCL To Organise Inter-Circle Drama Competition From September 28 | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will organise its two-day regional inter-circle drama competition, Urjarang 2026, at Kalidas Natyagruha in Mulund West on September 28 and 29, providing employees an opportunity to showcase their theatrical talent and take a break from their routine work.

The competition will feature performances by employees and artists representing various circles and the corporate office under MSEDCL’s Konkan regional division. The event is being organised under the guidance of Sanjay Patil, chief engineer, Bhandup circle.

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Four plays to be staged

Four plays will be staged during the competition. On September 28, the Bhandup Urban Circle team will present Oye Lele, written by Dipesh Sawant, while the Nashik Circle team will stage Expiry Date, written by Chaitanya Sardeshpande.

On September 29, the Kalyan Circle team will present Khandani, written by Jagdish Pawar, while the corporate office team will stage Olya Bhinti, written by Dr Somnath Sonwalkar.

Inauguration and participation

The competition will be inaugurated at 10am on September 28 by Dhananjay Aundhekar, director (operations), MSEDCL. Directors Anudip Dighe (finance), Yogesh Gadkari (commercial), Sachin Talewaar (projects) and Rajendra Pawar (human resources) will be present at the inaugural ceremony.

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The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 6pm on September 29 and will be presided over by Rajendra Pawar, director (human resources). Dileep Jagdale, additional managing director of the Konkan regional division, will attend the ceremony as the chief guest and chairperson. Directors Anudip Dighe, Yogesh Gadkari and Sachin Talewaar will also be present.

Free entry for theatre enthusiasts

Entry to the drama competition is free. MSEDCL has appealed to theatre enthusiasts to attend the performances and encourage the participating employees.

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