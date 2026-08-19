MSEDCL Resolves 743 Complaints At 16 Grievance Camps Across Panvel, Kharghar, Taloja And Uran

MSEDCL officials addressed electricity billing, meter and service-related concerns during grievance camps across Panvel City Division | AI Generated Image

Panvel, August 19, 2026: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) organised 16 customer grievance redressal camps across the Panvel City Division between August 17 and 19 to address electricity-related complaints and provide consumers with information about various schemes and services.

The camps were held across four subdivisions, with two in Kharghar, three in Panvel, eight in Taloja and three in Uran. A total of 743 consumers attended the camps, and all 743 complaints raised by them were addressed, according to MSEDCL.

A total of 156 consumers attended camps in Kharghar and their 156 complaints were resolved. In Panvel, 158 consumers participated and all 158 complaints were addressed. Taloja recorded the highest participation, with 360 consumers and 360 complaints resolved, while 69 consumers attended the Uran camps and all 69 complaints were addressed.

Most Complaints Related To Bills

Most of the complaints related to electricity bills. MSEDCL said only two of the 743 bills required corrections, while the remaining bills were found to be accurate.

Officials explained details such as various charges and fees appearing on the bills to the concerned consumers, who expressed satisfaction with the clarification.

In another case, a consumer sought verification of their electricity meter. The meter was inspected in the consumer's presence and the consumer expressed satisfaction with its accuracy.

Camps Aim For Speedy Resolution

The camps were aimed at providing consumers with a platform to directly raise their grievances and ensuring their speedy resolution at the local level, while also creating awareness about MSEDCL's schemes, services and facilities.

“Providing quality, prompt and transparent services to MSEDCL consumers is our primary objective. Through these customer grievance camps, consumers get an opportunity to directly raise their complaints and obtain information about various schemes and facilities. Consumers should make maximum use of such camps and get their grievances resolved promptly,” said Sanjay Patil, Chief Engineer, Bhandup Circle.

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The camps were organised on the directions of Sanjay Patil, Chief Engineer, Bhandup Circle, and under the guidance of Deepak Patil, Superintendent Engineer, Vashi Circle.

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