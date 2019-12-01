MSEDCL employee held for bribery by Anti-Corruption Bureau

Thane: A senior Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) technician was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Sunday.

Pankaj Dhanpal (36) had demanded Rs 1,500 from an agent for survey of installed meters, the official said.

"The agent approached ACB and we nabbed Dhanpal while accepting the bribe at Boisar on Saturday. He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act," ACB Superintendent of Police Mukund Hatote said.