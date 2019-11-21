CBI arrests two MCD officials for taking bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two officials of the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the charges of taking bribes to de-seal a plywood factory here.
According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Balraj, Assistant Commissioner, and Manoj, Upper division clerk, of the North MCD.
Adding that they demanded Rs 2 lakh for de-sealing the factory from the complainant, the agency said that both Balraj and Manoj were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 as they settled down for this amount.
They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.
