MSEC launches 'Mahavoter Chatbot' to answer voter registration queries

The Maharashtra State Election Commission and Gupshup Institute have introduced a 'Mahavoter Chatbot,' that will answer all the queries related to vote registration, at the click of a button. It was inaugurated at the hands of State Election Commissioner UPS Madan.

'Mahavoter' is a novel concept using bot technology for election awareness, which was pioneered by the State Election Commission in the 2017 elections.

It had all the information about the voters and about polling. Now SEC is coming with Mahavoter 2, an expanded version that covers, the voter registration process, especially keeping in view the Special Summary Revision which is being implemented by the Election Commission of India till November 30, 2021. Now the bot will answer all kinds of information / questions related to voter registration.

Clicking on the link http://bit.ly/mahavoter of Mahavoter Chatbot will provide Marathi and English language options, said Madan.

SEC in a statement said all the doubts will be answered easily and simply through frequently asked questions (FAQ) for finding name in the Electoral Roll, registering name in the Electoral Roll, documents required for it, technical information, correction of names or addresses, omission of names.

A direct link will be available to search for your name in the voter list, to register a new name or to correct it.

Apart from this, the voters can get the information by sending a message on WhatsApp number +917669300321 or they can also visit the official website - https://mahavoter.in.

"Now, as a voter, if you register your name in the voter list of assembly constituencies, you will be able to vote in the upcoming local body elections. Voter registration has become much easier with the MahaVoter chatbot. Young people will be more comfortable with it. Therefore, voters should take maximum advantage of this state-of-the-art facility till November 30, 2021," appealed Madan.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 04:04 PM IST