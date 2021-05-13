MSC Bank Fraud: Original informant says no grievance against judge; contradicts Anna Hazare, others

On Thursday, Arora, 62, filed an intervention application before the principal judge stating that he has no grievance with the current judge conducting the matter. He added that owing to his age and health he wants his protest petition before that court to be decided expeditiously. He said the decision in this transfer plea of Jadhav will have a direct bearing on his protest petition that is pending before the other court. His application said further he has already filed his final written arguments in the matter before the other court and recused his advocate as he was not following his instructions.

It was this final written argument filed on 20 April through two persons who were not Arora’s advocates, that had led to the present transfer plea by Jadhav. The former MLA had called the judge’s conduct ‘suspicious’ in accepting the arguments on record when the same was objected to by Arora’s then advocate Satish Talekar.

Jadhav had also sought a stay on the proceedings in that court before the principal judge. Responding to this, the EOW in its reply filed on Thursday stated that the transfer application is frivolous and filed with misconception and prejudice against the present judge. It springs from illwill developed by Jadhav as a consequence of the relations between Arora and advocate Talekar.

Jadhav in a reply to Arora’s intervention stated that it seems that he has forgotten his role and is acting contrary to the interests of justice. The court on Thursday allowed Arora’s intervention in the transfer plea stating that he is the original complainant in the case and has also filed a protest petition before the other court. It said that he has the right to put forth his grievance if any of the transfer application.