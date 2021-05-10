MSC fraud: After former MLA, now Anna Hazare, two other protest petitioners want change of court, stay on proceedings

Mumbai, May 10: After former MLA Manik Jadhav last month filed a transfer application for change of court for hearing of his protest petition against the closure report filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the Rs 25,000 crore scam, three other protest petitioners - among them social worker Anna Hazare and former MP Shalinitai Patil, have also now sought a transfer of proceedings from the court. The original informant in the case, Surinder Arora, on the other hand, wants the matter to proceed before the current court.

All the protest petitioners have also filed applications seeking that the proceedings before the current court be stayed.

Jadhav had claimed that the current judge is ‘biased’ and favouring the prosecution. In his plea for change of court filed on Monday, social worker Anna Hazare, who had also filed a PIL in the matter once, has repeated the allegations and said that he has genuine fear that a free, fair, and impartial hearing would not be available to him before the present judge. He stated in his application that Arora is objecting to the transfer plea filed by Jadhav ‘so as to suit the interest of the accused as well as of the prosecution’. Hazare also mentioned in his application about a Pendrive containing a conversation between Arora and another person which shows Arora is ‘hobnobbing’ with the judge. “I am therefore given to understand that Shri. Surinder Arora is won over by the accused as well as the prosecution whereas the Ld. Judge (ACB) is encouraging him to get the proceedings disposed of...” the plea said.