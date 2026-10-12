MRVC Commissions Advanced Signalling System At Vangaon, Clears Way For Virar–Dahanu Road Quadrupling

The new electronic interlocking system at Vangaon station introduces 36 additional routes to support safer train operations and railway infrastructure expansion | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has commissioned a new electronic interlocking and advanced signalling system at Vangaon station, marking a key step towards quadrupling the Virar-Dahanu Road section.

The upgrade is expected to improve signalling reliability and allow work on the station yard to progress as part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-III).

New signalling system commissioned

The commissioning was completed on October 11 during a seven-hour block between 8.05 am and 3.05 pm. All major works were completed by 2.40 pm, ahead of the scheduled deadline.

The new system uses electronic interlocking technology and Multi-Section Digital Axle Counters (MSDAC) to detect train movements across track sections and manage routes more efficiently.

At Vangaon station, the system now controls 11 signals, 14 points and 30 track sections. A total of 36 new routes have been commissioned in addition to the existing 25 routes.

The work also included installing an advanced track-detection system developed by Frauscher Sensor Technology, with 60 detection points.

Additional work in Boisar-Vangaon section

Additional signalling work was completed in the Boisar-Vangaon section, where electronic interlocking equipment was commissioned at Relay Huts 7 and 8. This included 11 signals, 22 track sections with dual detection and 10 routes using Frauscher's FAdAC-based track-detection technology.

The new arrangement uses a centralised architecture to manage signalling functions. Electronic interlocking helps ensure that signals and track points are set in the correct combination before a train is permitted to proceed, reducing the risk of conflicting train movements.

The axle-counter system detects whether track sections are occupied by trains, supporting safer and more reliable operations.

Upgrade to support quadrupling project

The commissioning is an important preparatory step for the Virar-Dahanu Road quadrupling project, which aims to increase capacity on this suburban railway corridor.

The additional tracks are intended to ease operational constraints and provide greater scope to manage the growing demand for suburban and long-distance train services.

Vilas Wadekar, chairman and managing director of MRVC, said the successful commissioning of Phase I was an important milestone for the project. It will enable work on the formation of additional tracks and other infrastructure at Vangaon station and its yard to be taken up.

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The Virar-Dahanu Road quadrupling project is part of wider efforts to strengthen Mumbai's suburban railway network, where rising passenger demand and the movement of long-distance trains place pressure on existing infrastructure.

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