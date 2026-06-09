MRCC Mumbai Coordinates Swift Rescue Of 24 Indian Crew Members Following Missile Attack Off Oman Coast; VIDEO

24 India Crew Members | x/ @IndiaCoastGuard

Mumbai: The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai rapidly executed a coordinated rescue operation on Monday, ensuring the safety of 24 Indian crew members following a missile attack on MT Marivex in the Oman SRR. On receiving information about the attack, MRCC Mumbai immediately coordinated with OMSC Oman, ensuring the safe rescue of 24 Indian crew by Oman Navy helicopters.

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At approximately 2.20 PM on 8th June, MRCC Mumbai received information of the attack on the vessel anchored off Masirah, Oman. The information was relayed to MRCC Mumbai by a relative of one of the crew members onboard. At approximately 5 PM, OMSC Oman confirmed that all 24 Indian crew members had been safely rescued by helicopters of the Oman Navy.

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The successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of international maritime cooperation between India and Oman, both key littoral states in the Indo-Pacific region. Oman Navy helicopters played a crucial role in the excavation, reaching the distressed vessel and transporting all crew members to safety.