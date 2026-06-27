MPSC To Introduce Computer-Based Preliminary Exams From 2026; Group C Recruitment To Lead Rollout

MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar announced the phased rollout of Computer-Based Tests for preliminary recruitment examinations | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 26: In a major overhaul of its recruitment process, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced that all preliminary examinations will be conducted through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) system in a phased manner.

The transition will begin with the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026, which will be conducted to fill 2,619 vacancies. MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar announced the decision during a press conference on Friday.

Bhimanwar said the move is part of a broader reform aimed at modernising the recruitment process and ensuring greater transparency, security, efficiency and speed in conducting examinations.

While all preliminary examinations will gradually shift to the CBT mode, the Main and final examinations will continue to be conducted in the conventional offline, pen-and-paper format.

CBT Rollout To Begin

"The Computer-Based Test system will enhance transparency, strengthen security, improve efficiency and enable faster completion of the examination process. We are taking technical assistance from premier institutions such as IIT Bombay, along with experts from the government's information technology and statistics sectors, to ensure a robust and scientifically designed examination system," Bhimanwar said.

He said the state government's recruitment reforms are expected to increase the number of vacancies by four to five times in the coming years, making it increasingly difficult to complete the selection process through conventional offline examinations.

The CBT format, he said, will facilitate faster examinations, secure question paper handling, computer-based evaluation of answer sheets and quicker declaration of results, enabling the commission to complete recruitment cycles within the same year, as far as possible.

For examinations conducted in multiple sessions, candidates' scores will be normalised using a scientific and transparent formula developed with the guidance of experts from IIT Bombay and statisticians. The commission will issue detailed guidelines on the normalisation process in due course.

Technology To Strengthen Recruitment

Bhimanwar noted that several national-level competitive examinations, including SSC, RRB, IBPS, CAT, JEE, UGC-NET and MAH-CET, as well as recruitment examinations conducted by several state public service commissions, are already being held successfully in the CBT mode. He added that the Supreme Court has also upheld the legality of the score normalisation process adopted for such examinations.

Highlighting the commission's experience with the system, Bhimanwar said MPSC has successfully conducted CBT examinations for 138 cadres since December 2022. Another 81 cadre examinations are scheduled to be conducted under the same system over the next three months, providing the commission with substantial operational experience.

The CBT examinations will be conducted at government and private engineering colleges, polytechnics and computer laboratories across the state.

However, Bhimanwar clarified that the commission will retain complete administrative control over question paper security, examination management, police deployment and real-time monitoring through a central command and control centre.

Every examination centre will undergo a security audit by C-DAC before being approved, while candidates will also be provided online access to their response sheets after the examination.

More Exams From 2027

The commission has also decided that from 2027 onwards, the Maharashtra Civil Services Group A, Group B and Group C Combined Preliminary Examinations will be conducted more than twice a year.

Bhimanwar said adopting the CBT format is essential to achieve this objective and urged aspirants to prepare for the new examination pattern without any apprehension.

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He further announced that the commission is exploring employment opportunities for MPSC aspirants beyond government recruitment. "Every year, a large number of candidates qualify in MPSC examinations, but not everyone secures a government job. The competition is so intense that even a single mark can make the difference. We have initiated discussions with the Industries Department to facilitate employment opportunities in the private sector for MPSC candidates as well," he said.

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