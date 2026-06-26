MPSC Group C Notification 2026 Out For 2,619 Posts; Applications Open From Tomorrow

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC Group C Services Joint Preliminary Examination 2026 notification (Advertisement No. 017/2026), inviting online applications for 2,619 vacancies across various state government departments. The recruitment drive includes posts such as Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Industry Inspector, and Technical Assistant.

The MPSC Group C Preliminary Examination 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across Maharashtra. The online application process will begin on June 27, 2026 (2:00 PM) and will remain open until July 17, 2026 (11:59 PM). Candidates must complete the registration process and pay the prescribed application fee before the deadline.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Major reform in the mains examination

Along with the recruitment notification, MPSC has also announced a major change in the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination. As per a separate press release issued on June 25, 2026, the commission has decided to remove the optional subject papers from the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination from the 2027 examination cycle onwards.

Currently, candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Civil Services (Gazetted Group A and Group B) Main Examination are required to write two papers in an optional subject. This requirement will be discontinued from 2027 to bring Maharashtra's examination pattern in line with several other states that have already abolished optional subjects.

Uniformity with other states

According to MPSC, states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have already adopted a similar examination pattern. The commission stated that the revised format aims to streamline the examination process and ensure greater uniformity and standardisation in candidate evaluation.

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 below:

Notification Release: June 25, 2026

Online Application Begins: June 27, 2026 (2:00 PM)

Last Date to Apply Online: July 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: July 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Date to Submit SBI Challan Copy: July 19, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Date for SBI Challan Fee Payment: July 20, 2026 (during banking hours)

MPSC Group C Preliminary Examination: September 27, 2026

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can apply to the various posts under the MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official MPSC online application portal at mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Log in and select the MPSC Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 application.

Step 4: Fill in the personal, educational and reservation details carefully.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through online payment or SBI challan.

Step 7: Review the application form and submit it.

Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Industry Inspector (Industries, Energy and Labour Department): 9 posts

Technical Assistant (Finance Department): 3 posts

Tax Assistant (Finance Department): 282 posts

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (Group-C) (Home Department): 461 posts

Clerk-Typist (Ministerial Administrative Departments and various Government of Maharashtra offices): 1,864 posts

Total Vacancies: 2,619

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: Pay Scale

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector: ₹38,600 – ₹1,22,800 + Dearness Allowance (DA) and other admissible allowances

Industry Inspector: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 + DA and other admissible allowances

Technical Assistant: ₹29,200 – ₹92,300 + DA and other admissible allowances

Tax Assistant: ₹25,500 – ₹81,100 + DA and other admissible allowances

Clerk-Typist: ₹19,900 – ₹63,200 + DA and other admissible allowances