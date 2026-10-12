MPSC Paper Leak: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 12th Accused Amid Ongoing Investigation | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested the 12th accused in connection with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) paper leak case.

12th accused arrested

According to reports, the Crime Branch's Property Cell arrested Mayur Chandrakant Thakre on October 12. He has been remanded to police custody until October 17.

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The development comes after the MPSC cancelled the entire recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department following alleged irregularities in the examination.

MPSC cites examination irregularities

The reports further indicate that the MPSC had earlier received complaints regarding alleged irregularities in the screening examination. The complaints alleged that some candidates had received the question paper or questions before the examination and that the material was subsequently circulated through social media.

Pune agitation temporarily called off

Meanwhile, in a major development for MPSC aspirants, the 11-day agitation at S M Joshi Bridge in Pune was temporarily called off in the early hours of Monday after the state government agreed to keep MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar away from his post until an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and paper leaks is completed.

The decision followed late-night negotiations involving Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar and government representatives. The protesters secured an assurance that the chairman would not remain in charge during the investigation.

Government proposes five-member committee

Furthermore, the government has proposed a five-member committee to investigate alleged irregularities in the commission's functioning within 60 days. Former judge Dilip Bhosale will head the committee, while senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe will serve as its secretary. The other members are IPS officer Lakhmi Gautam, retired secretary Ganesh Patil and former judge P D Naik.

Apart from the inquiry, the government agreed to several demands concerning recruitment, examination transparency and action against protesters. These include withdrawing cases registered in connection with the agitation and cancelling notices issued to protesters.

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