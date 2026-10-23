MPSC Drug Inspector Exam Paper Leak Case: Assistant Section Officer Arrested In Navi Mumbai, Total Arrests Rise To 13 |

Mumbai:Mumbai: An Assistant Section Officer was arrested in Navi Mumbai on Friday in connection with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests to 13.

The development comes after the MPSC cancelled the entire recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department following allegations of irregularities in the examination.

Crime Branch Investigates Paper Leak

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the alleged leak of the question paper for the MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment examination.

With Friday's arrest, the number of accused apprehended in connection with the case has increased to 13. Further details regarding the Assistant Section Officer's identity and alleged involvement in the paper leak are awaited.

12th Accused Arrested On October 12

Earlier, on Monday, October 12, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the 12th accused, identified as Mayur Chandrakant Thakre, in connection with the case.

According to police sources, Thakre allegedly acted as a mediator between Amrut Patil, the father of Rutuja Patil, an alleged beneficiary in the case, and Pravin Patil, director of Kautilya Academy. Investigators alleged that Thakre introduced the two individuals and facilitated their contact.

Financial Transactions Under Scanner

According to the investigation, financial transactions were allegedly conducted through Thakre's bank account. Police are examining these transactions as part of their efforts to establish the suspected network behind the examination paper leak.

MPSC Chairperson Faces Criticism

Meanwhile, MPSC member Satish Baban Waghole has been given additional charge as the commission's chairperson during the leave of incumbent Vivek Bhimanwar.

Bhimanwar has faced criticism from MPSC aspirants over alleged examination paper leaks and irregularities in the recruitment process.

Aspirants Stage Protest In Pune

Earlier this month, MPSC aspirants staged a 10-day protest in Pune over various demands, including the removal of Bhimanwar as the commission's chairperson.

The protesters raised concerns over alleged irregularities in examinations and demanded action to ensure transparency in the recruitment process.

Government Forms Inquiry Committee

Following the controversy, the Maharashtra government constituted a committee to investigate alleged irregularities, including examination paper leaks. Senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been appointed secretary of the committee.

Further details regarding Friday's arrest are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/