Crime Branch Arrests 12th Accused In MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case; Mayur Thakre Remanded To Police Custody Till October 17 | AI

Mumbai: The Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested wanted accused Mayur Chandrakant Thakre in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) paper leak case. He was produced before the Esplanade Court, which remanded him to police custody till October 17.

Accused Remanded To Police Custody

According to police sources, Thakre allegedly acted as a mediator between Amrut Patil, the father of Rutuja Patil, an alleged beneficiary in the case, and Pravin Patil, director of Kautilya Academy. The investigation has revealed that Thakre introduced the two, and financial transactions were also found to have taken place through his bank account.

Sources said the investigation has indicated that Thakre's role in facilitating the introduction between Pravin Patil and Amrut Patil may have enabled Rutuja Patil to obtain the question paper. The Crime Branch is now investigating whether Thakre introduced other candidates or beneficiaries to Pravin Patil and whether similar arrangements were made to leak examination papers.

Bank Transactions Under Investigation

The Crime Branch is investigating the alleged leak of the question paper for the MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment examination. Following Thakre's arrest, investigators are expected to probe his role, his links with the other accused and the wider network allegedly involved in the leak. With this arrest, the number of accused arrested in the case has risen to 12.

Those arrested earlier include Abhijit Ganpatrao Lendwe, an under-secretary with the MPSC; Vishweshwar Dattatraya Nakate and Gopal Bhattu Marathe, assistant section officers with the commission; Pravin Dilip Patil, director of Kautilya Academy in Nandurbar; Amrut Namdev Patil and Lokesh alias Gaurav Rajendra Patil, alleged intermediaries; Rutuja Patil, a candidate; Sajid Sande, a candidate from Sangli; Vijay Kingar, a candidate from Buldhana; Sandeep Khalate, an alleged intermediary; and Bhairavnath Kadam, another alleged intermediary.

The MPSC had earlier cancelled the recruitment process for the Drug Inspector posts following the alleged irregularities. Further investigation is underway.

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