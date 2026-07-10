MPCB Issues Warning Notice To MEIL Over Pollution Complaints At Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project's RMC Plant

The MPCB informed the Bombay High Court that it has issued a warning notice to MEIL over alleged pollution from the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project's RMC plant | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it has issued a warning notice to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) over complaints of noise pollution from the ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant set up for the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project, while also placing on record the findings of its recent site inspection.

The submission was made during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by residents and environmental activists seeking relocation of the RMC plant, casting yard and labour camp. They were represented by advocate Ronita Bhattacharya.

The hearing was, however, adjourned for two weeks after counsel appearing for MEIL was unavailable.

MPCB Issues Warning Notice

The warning notice, issued on July 3 by the MPCB's Thane office, said the board had received complaints regarding noise pollution caused by the operation of the RMC plant, movement of vehicles and alleged night-time operations beyond the permissible hours.

“It is directed to comply with the consent conditions and not to cause any sort of water, air and noise pollution in the surrounding area due to the operation of the RMC plant and take immediate steps for the same,” the notice stated.

It also directed the company not to operate the RMC plant beyond the permissible time limit and asked it to submit a compliance report within seven days, failing which legal action may be initiated.

Inspection Findings Placed On Record

The MPCB also placed before the court an inspection report prepared following a joint site visit on June 25. According to the report, both RMC plants were operational during the inspection.

It noted that the project proponent had installed three fogger systems to suppress dust, created a separate material storage area with a water sprinkling system and provided box-type enclosures over the RMC plant and storage area.

The inspection team, however, recommended additional measures, including reducing the height of the entry and exit points, installing sprinklers at those locations, covering open areas with metal sheets wherever required and using tarpaulin sheets to seal gaps to further control dust emissions.

The report also referred to a complaint based on a video allegedly showing dust escaping through the plant's roof. The company told the inspection team that the roof sheets had been temporarily removed for installation of an ice plant and were restored within 48 hours after residents raised objections.

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PIL Seeks Relocation

The PIL has been filed by environmental activists Rohit Joshi and Prashant Mahadik, along with nine residents of Haware Citi township in Kasarvadavali, who have alleged that the RMC plant, casting yard and labour camp are causing pollution and health hazards and should be relocated.

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