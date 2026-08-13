MPCB Issues Stop-Work Notices To 19 Illegal Jeans-Washing Units In Thane Rural Belt |

Thane: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has finally initiated action against unauthorised jeans-washing units allegedly causing water pollution after shifting operations from Ulhasnagar to the rural areas of Ambernath and Kalyan talukas.

The MPCB’s Kalyan sub-regional office has issued ‘stop-work’ notices to 19 unauthorised jeans-washing units — 16 located in Pale village and three in Kumbharli near the Malanggad area. The action comes amid concerns over the discharge of untreated industrial effluents into natural water channels in the region.

Untreated Effluent Allegedly Polluting Rivers

The units are allegedly contributing to the pollution of the Waldhuni river and other natural streams in the area. Effluent generated during the jeans-washing process is reportedly being discharged without adequate treatment into the river and adjoining water channels. In some locations, the wastewater is also allegedly being allowed to seep into the ground through pits.

The polluted discharge eventually enters the Waldhuni, Ulhas and Kalu river systems, raising concerns over the wider impact on the region’s water resources.

Concern Over Ulhas River Pollution

The issue assumes greater significance as the Ulhas river is a major source of drinking water for several cities in Thane district. Any unchecked discharge of untreated industrial wastewater into the river therefore poses a serious environmental and public-health concern.

Such units are also reportedly operating within the limits of Karav gram panchayat in Ambernath taluka, where wastewater from the industrial activity is allegedly finding its way into the Ulhas river.

Units shifted to rural areas after Ulhasnagar crackdown

The jeans-washing units had earlier faced action in Ulhasnagar over alleged water pollution. Operators were reportedly given the option of either setting up effluent treatment facilities or shutting down their units.

Instead of establishing treatment facilities, several operators allegedly shifted their operations to rural pockets of Kalyan, Ambernath and Murbad talukas, particularly in areas stretching from Rayate towards Shri Malang Gad.

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Many of these units are reportedly being run from rented premises in relatively isolated locations, making their operations less visible and difficult to monitor.

The latest action by the MPCB has triggered concern among operators of such units and is likely to put the spotlight on other unauthorised jeans-washing facilities operating in the rural belt.

The notices to the 19 units mark a significant enforcement step by the pollution control authorities against industrial activity allegedly contributing to the deterioration of local water bodies.

The action also comes amid growing concerns over the pollution of the Waldhuni and Ulhas river systems and the potential consequences for communities dependent on these water sources.

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