Bhiwandi Cleric Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman During Faith Healing Ritual | Representative Image

Bhiwandi: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on the pretext of treating her illness through faith healing rituals at a shrine in Bhiwandi following which the accused allegedly threatened to circulate a video of the assault to blackmail her. Bhiwandi City police have registered a case against a 50-year-old cleric identified as Maulana Ismail, and an unidentified person.

Accused Remanded To Police Custody Till August 18

Police arrested Ismail and produced him before a court, which remanded him to police custody till August 18. Investigators are now probing the alleged role of the unidentified accused and are also examining whether the cleric had targeted other women in a similar manner.

Woman Approached Cleric For Treatment

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Nehru Nagar near Hanuman Temple, works as an assistant at a private clinic. She allegedly came in contact with Ismail, who told her that he could cure her illness through rituals and spiritual treatment.

Police said the alleged incidents took place between June 9, 2024 and August 10, 2026. During this period, Ismail allegedly called the woman several times to a shrine near Varala Devi Talao in Bhiwandi.

During the first visit the accused allegedly performed a ritual in which he opened the woman's tied hair, placed a lemon in her hand, recited prayers and then cut and threw away the lemon. Around 15 days later, he allegedly called her to the shrine again on the pretext of performing another healing ritual.

Assault Allegedly Took Place During Ritual

According to the complaint, during the ritual, Ismail allegedly sexually assaulted the woman against her will. Police said the accused later allegedly contacted her over the phone and claimed that he had recorded the incident on his mobile phone. He allegedly threatened to circulate the video and told her that it was with a person named Irfan.

The woman subsequently approached Bhiwandi City police on the night of August 11 and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Police have registered a case under Sections 64(2), 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, and Sections 66E and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Kadam and Police Inspector Vinod Patil are conducting the investigation.

Speaking about the case Police Inspector Vinod Patil confirmed that Ismail had been arrested and remanded to police custody till August 18. Police are questioning him and simultaneously trying to trace the unidentified person allegedly involved in the circulation or possession of the purported video.

Investigators are also examining whether other women may have been allegedly lured by the accused on the pretext of faith healing and subjected to similar exploitation. The police said further details are expected to emerge during the investigation.

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