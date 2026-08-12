Kalyan Police Arrest Three Wanted Accused During Ambivali Combing Operation, Seize MD Worth ₹8 Lakh |

Kalyan: In a major early-morning crackdown, Kalyan police arrested three wanted accused, including two women, during a combing operation in the Irani settlement at Ambivali on Wednesday. The operation also resulted in the seizure of 40 grams of mephedrone (MD), valued at ₹8 lakh, from one of the accused.

Police Launch Combing Operation In Ambivali

The operation was conducted in the limits of Khadakpada police station under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Honmane. Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3), Kalyan, Atul Zende, police teams launched the combing operation in the Ambivali Irani settlement from the early hours of August 12.

The drive was aimed at tracing wanted and absconding accused, particularly those involved in narcotics-related offences. During the operation, police teams managed to track down three accused who were listed as wanted in different cases.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shama Tehjeeb Irani (38), a resident of Patil Nagar, Ambivali; Mohammed Gulam Hussain Jafri alias Shah Rukh (35), a resident of the Ambivali Irani settlement; and Nafisa Hashmi Irani (33), also from the Ambivali Irani settlement.

MD Recovered From One Accused

According to police Shama Irani was wanted in a case registered at Khadakpada police station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Railways Act and the Criminal Amendment Act.

Accused Linked To Multiple Cases

Jafri was wanted in four cases registered at Kulgaon and Wakad police stations. During the operation, police also recovered 40 grams of mephedrone worth ₹8 lakh from his possession. A fresh case was registered against him at Khadakpada police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was subsequently arrested, and a court granted police custody till August 15.

Nafisa Hashmi Irani was wanted in a case registered at Manpada police station under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Police said the three accused were wanted in a total of six cases involving offences including forming unlawful gangs, theft, cheating and forcible theft.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police, East Region, Sanjay Jadhav, and DCP Atul Zende. ACP Ashok Honmane coordinated the operation with senior police inspectors Rajendra Khedkar (Khadakpada), Ganesh Nhayde (Bazaarpeth), Baliram Pardeshi (Mahatma Phule Chowk) and Nitin Pagar (Kolsewadi).

A total of 17 police officers and 55 male and female police personnel from the concerned police stations and crime detection teams participated in the combing operation.

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