‘Shakti On Wheels’ Brings Maharashtra Women SHG Products To Navi Mumbai Consumers |

A mobile marketplace aimed at giving women Self Help Groups (SHGs) regular access to urban consumers will arrive at Konkan Bhavan on Monday, taking products made by women entrepreneurs from across Maharashtra directly to government employees and visitors.

‘Shakti on Wheels’, an initiative of the AnirvedShakti Foundation founded by retired IAS officer R. Vimala, was inaugurated by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on August 4. The mobile retail van recorded sales of more than Rs 30,000 within its first three days of operations.

‘Sales Are Proof Of Market, Not Just Revenue’

For Vimala, however, the early sales are less about the amount and more about proving that the idea can create a sustainable market for women producers.

“The ₹30,000 itself is not what brought me a quiet smile. It meant that somebody walked up to our little van, saw a product made by a woman somewhere in Maharashtra, liked it enough to buy it and take it home. That was the dream which is much older than the van,” she said.

The van’s visit to Konkan Bhavan marks an important step towards developing a regular Navi Mumbai route. The city’s large housing societies, offices, corporate campuses and institutions could provide a sizeable consumer base for products made by women SHGs.

Idea Emerged From Women SHG Market Challenges

The concept was born during Vimala’s tenure as CEO of the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UMED), when she worked closely with women SHGs producing spices, grains, pulses, papads, pickles, oils, ghee, jaggery, honey, textiles and handicrafts.

“Women were making wonderful products, but the real challenge was not their ability to produce. It was continuous access to markets,” she said.

Exhibitions and melavas gave women an opportunity to showcase their products, but only for a limited period. “Could a livelihood wait for the next exhibition?” she recalled wondering, leading her to envision a grocery store on wheels.

A Grocery Store On Wheels

The idea remained dormant for years before Vimala revived it after retirement. Despite having no experience in retail, inventory management or running a commercial vehicle, she decided to take the plunge.

“I had never run a grocery store. I knew very little about inventory, margins, retail routes, daily sales or managing a commercial vehicle. But dreams have a strange habit of ignoring practical advice,” she said.

She eventually selected a Mahindra Veero, which was specially fabricated with shelves and storage facilities to accommodate products from SHGs.

The project involved considerable expenditure on the vehicle, fabrication, branding, staff and operations, and Vimala admits there were moments when she questioned whether she had taken on too much soon after retirement.

Focus On Quality, Not Sympathy Purchases

But the initial response has strengthened her belief in the model.

“I have also been clear about one thing from the beginning. Shakti on Wheels is not about asking people to buy something out of sympathy for women. That is not empowerment. A customer should buy an SHG product because it is good and come again,” she said.

The initiative is already attracting interest from SHGs in different parts of Maharashtra. Nandini, a member of an SHG in Bhandara, recently contacted Vimala after hearing about the van and asked whether her group’s products could also find a place on its shelves.

“That phone call reminded me why this van exists. Someone was waiting for it — not for its colourful branding or its inauguration, but because she trusted that I would make a market possible for her and thousands like her,” Vimala said.

Plan To Expand Across Maharashtra

The foundation plans to establish regular routes through housing societies, offices and corporate spaces. In the longer term, it hopes customers will be able to track the van, pre-order products and discover new products made by women producers.

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For Vimala, the ultimate dream goes beyond a single vehicle.

“Somewhere in my dreams, I see a hundred Shakti on Wheels in Maharashtra, in other cities across India. Perhaps thousands of women finding a regular market through them,” she said.

For now, the van is taking its next step in Navi Mumbai. On Monday, Konkan Bhavan will become one of its first urban stops — bringing the products of women producers closer to the consumers they need.

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