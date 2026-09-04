MP Varsha Gaikwad Demands Strict Action Against Woman Driver In Bandra Accident That Killed 8-Year-Old Boy |

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad has demanded strict action against the woman who was allegedly driving the car involved in the fatal accident in Bandra West that claimed the life of eight-year-old Ansh Gupta.

Call For Stringent Punishment

Gaikwad visited Ansh’s parents to offer her condolences and assured the grieving family of all possible assistance. She said the incident was extremely serious and heartbreaking, as the family had lost its only son.

“The police must take serious cognisance of the accident and ensure that the person responsible faces stringent punishment. The accused must not be allowed to exploit any loopholes in the law,” Gaikwad said.

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FIR Alone Should Not End Accountability

She said the police had registered a case in connection with the accident, but stressed that merely registering an FIR should not result in the accused escaping accountability. She also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to personally intervene and ensure justice for the bereaved family, along with substantial financial assistance.

Gaikwad said reckless driving could cost someone their life and that motorists often fail to understand the consequences of irresponsible driving. “There is a need to instil fear of the law among those who drive recklessly. The state government and police must take appropriate action in this case,” she said.

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