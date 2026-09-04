BMC Asked To Expedite Chaityabhoomi-Indu Mill Road Widening Ahead Of Mahaparinirvan Diwas |

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to urgently prepare an estimate for widening the existing road connecting Chaityabhoomi in Dadar with Indu Mill. Bansode also asked the civic administration to pursue the transfer of land required for the road widening with the Revenue Department and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and obtain their views without delay.

Work To Be Launched On December 6

Bansode reviewed the progress of the proposed widening of the existing road from Ashokstambh to the main stupa at Chaityabhoomi. The government is planning to inaugurate the road widening work on December 6, on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, at the hands of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He directed all concerned departments to coordinate and expedite the necessary procedures. Proposals for the land required for widening should be submitted both online and offline, while officials should personally follow up with the concerned authorities to complete the process.

Improved Connectivity To Indu Mill Memorial

The proposal involves transferring the land on the sea-facing side of the existing road to the BMC and extending the road from Chaityabhoomi to the proposed grand memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill in the G/North ward. The improved connectivity is expected to benefit lakhs of followers visiting the memorial.

The meeting also discussed developing the road up to Indu Mill and beautifying the surrounding areas. Bansode called upon the Revenue and Environment departments, BMC administration and MMRDA to take positive and coordinated action to ensure timely completion of the project.

He said the progress of the work would be reviewed with the concerned departments next month. Officials from the BMC, MMRDA and Revenue Department, along with office-bearers of the Chaityabhoomi Management Committee, attended the meeting.

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