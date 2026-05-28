MP Suresh Mhatre Inspects Bhiwandi-Wada Highway Works, Directs Officials To Complete Key Stretch Before Monsoon |

Bhiwandi: Concerned over the prolonged poor condition of the Bhiwandi-Wada Road MP Suresh Mhatre alias Balya Mama carried out an on-site inspection of the ongoing concretisation work being undertaken on the crucial highway stretch. The visit came amid growing complaints from commuters and local residents regarding delays, incomplete patches, and alleged irregularities in the execution of the project.

During the inspection, the MP reviewed the progress of the road construction along with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), engineers, and representatives of the contractor handling the project. He issued strict instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure that all essential work is completed before the onset of the monsoon to avoid further inconvenience to commuters.

Speaking to the media during the visit, MP Suresh Mhatre said the Bhiwandi-Wada Road had remained in a severely damaged condition for several years and had become a major accident-prone stretch due to potholes and poor infrastructure. He stated that from the beginning of his tenure, he had consistently pursued the issue and was determined to see the project completed during his term in office.

The MP further revealed that the contractor had initially cited a lack of funds as the primary reason for the slow pace of work. Following this, Mhatre said he held several meetings at the government level and facilitated the release of ₹138 crore for the project to accelerate construction activities.

“After the funds were sanctioned, the work has gained momentum and is currently progressing on a war footing. The concreting work is being carried out properly, and it is a matter of relief that at least one lane of the road will become operational before the monsoon,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the improved pace of work, the MP informed that the concreting work up to Vishwabharti Phata is expected to be completed by June 8. Thereafter, one lane of the highway will be opened for vehicular traffic from June 30 to help streamline transportation and reduce traffic congestion in the region.

Several senior PWD officials, engineers, and local citizens were present during the inspection tour. Residents expressed hope that the long-pending project would finally bring relief to thousands of daily commuters who regularly travel on the busy Bhiwandi-Wada corridor.

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