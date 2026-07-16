MP Ravindra Waikar Seeks NBWL Intervention Against Illegal Construction Threatening Mumbai’s Urban Wildlife Habitat | File Photo

Mumbai: Raising serious concerns over alleged illegal construction in the ecologically sensitive Powai Lake, Paspoli and Vihar Lake region, Mumbai North-West MP Ravindra Waikar has urged the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to intervene immediately, warning that the ongoing developments pose a grave threat to Mumbai's biodiversity and protected wildlife habitats.



In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chairperson of the NBWL, Waikar alleged that large-scale construction activities in the area are in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and also contravene the Bombay High Court's 2022 directions issued for the protection of Powai Lake. He has sought immediate action to halt the alleged illegal developments and ensure strict compliance with environmental and wildlife protection laws.



The issue came to Waikar's attention after local residents and environmental groups submitted complaints highlighting the ecological damage being caused in the area. Following a site inspection, the MP claimed that the construction appeared to be unauthorised and was causing irreversible damage to the fragile ecosystem. He has already taken up the matter with the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's S Ward and has also approached the National Green Tribunal.





According to Waikar, the Powai Lake ecosystem serves as a crucial breeding and habitat zone for crocodiles, a Schedule I protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. He alleged that construction activity and increasing noise pollution are endangering the reptiles and disturbing their natural habitat. The Paspoli and Vihar Lake belt also forms an important ecological corridor connected to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, making any commercial or large-scale construction without prior approval from the NBWL a serious legal violation. He also referred to a recent incident in which a crocodile had to be rescued from the affected area.



Citing observations by the IIT Mumbai Birds group, Waikar said the wetland supports several rare and threatened bird species listed on the IUCN Red List. The destruction of lakeside vegetation, he alleged, is eliminating vital nesting and feeding grounds for these birds. He further noted that Powai Lake is currently under consideration for recognition as a Ramsar Site, making the protection of its ecological integrity even more critical.



Waikar has demanded an immediate stop to all construction in the area, an expert assessment of the impact on crocodiles and bird species, an inquiry into whether mandatory wildlife clearances were obtained, and stringent legal action under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, against officials and developers found responsible. He also called upon the Centre to intervene urgently and ensure the preservation of one of Mumbai's most valuable urban biodiversity zones.

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