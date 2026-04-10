MP Ravindra Waikar Assures Full Operational Status For Mumbai’s Workers’ Hospital After 15-Year Renovation Delay

Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar has assured hospital authorities, staff and workers that concrete steps will be taken to make the workers’ hospital in Mumbai fully functional at the earliest. |

Mumbai: Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar has assured hospital authorities, staff and workers that concrete steps will be taken to make the workers’ hospital in Mumbai fully functional at the earliest. He said a meeting will soon be held with the Union Labour Minister to resolve pending issues and ensure the hospital is equipped with modern facilities for the benefit of workers.

15 Years and Crores Spent, Yet Incomplete

During a visit to the hospital in Andheri (East), Waikar reviewed the progress of long-pending renovation work and interacted with the administration and employees. He expressed concern that despite crores of rupees being sanctioned, the renovation project—ongoing for nearly 15 years—remains incomplete. He also stated that an inquiry would be conducted into the delay.

Hospital officials informed the MP that the facility, spread across 10.74 acres, was established in 1985 and transferred to the central government in 2008. Although renovation began the same year, it has yet to be completed, with multiple tender changes pushing the project cost to ₹254 crore. Certain structural deviations have also delayed occupancy certification, preventing full-scale operations.

Partial Operations Now, But Full Capacity Within a Month

Currently, the hospital has 15 departments and two super-specialty units, but several sections remain non-operational due to incomplete work. In response, Waikar said efforts would be made to restart some departments at full capacity within a month, if feasible.

Key demands raised by staff include:



* Immediate commencement of inpatient (IPD) services

* Activation of nearly completed operation theatre complexes

* Restoration of patient wards instead of administrative use

* Urgent start of emergency operation theatre and ICU beds

* Repair of old staff quarters and proposal for new residential facilities



The MP reiterated that the government is committed to resolving these issues and ensuring the hospital delivers comprehensive healthcare services to workers without further delay.

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